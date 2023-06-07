Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wednesday brings a smoky haze to late day raindrops

Cold front arrives Wednesday, with the raindrops coming late in the day
WITN First Alert Forecast 06/06
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Air Quality Alert Wednesday: Code orange conditions will be likely for all counties Wednesday, which means sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases such as asthma and children should limit their physical activity outdoors. If you are outdoors, you should take more frequent breaks and dial back the intensity of your activity.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, a cold front will drop in from the north increasing cloud cover during the afternoon hours with showers arriving around quitting time. Showers will continue through Wednesday night before exiting the Crystal Coast by mid morning Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely run from 0.25-0.50″ for most areas. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

By Thursday morning, the front will exit the area with another ridge anticipated to build from the north, keeping us dry until the weekend with warmer temperatures expected.

TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure located just east of the Azores has a 10% chance of developing over the next 7 days. The next name on the list is Bret.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

This was taken Tuesday afternoon.
Air Quality Alert for all of North Carolina on Wednesday
Eastern Carolina community college opening new barber facility