Golf tournament raises over $10,000 for Fisher House Camp Lejeune

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County golf course used its annual Military Appreciation Day Tournament to raise money to support Fisher House at Camp Lejeune.

Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity held its 14th annual Military Appreciation Day event on June 3rd to offer a day of relaxation and fun to area military and raise money for Fisher House Camp Lejeune.

According to the Marine Corps, Fisher House Camp Lejeune provides free temporary housing for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers near Camp Lejeune. The Camp Lejeune Fisher House is the first Fisher House aboard a Marine Corps installation and is part of an entire wounded warrior complex built within walking distance of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Organizers say the event raised over $10,000 to be donated to Fisher House Camp Lejeune.

