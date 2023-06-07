Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his professional wrestling name The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81, his family announced Wednesday.

Family members posted the news of his death on his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” they said in the statement.

Iron Sheik won the WWF (now WWE) championship in 1983 at Madison Square Garden, WWE said in his bio. He lost the title one month later to Hulk Hogan in one of the matches that helped professional wrestling become a mainstream attraction.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Latest News

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
-
Carteret County’s Down East library branch relocating
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down