FORECAST: Code Orange air quality to continue into Friday

NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7 (NCDEQ)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State forecasters say the unhealthy air from those Canadian wildfires will continue to have Eastern Carolina under a Code Orange alert for air quality through Friday.

The latest forecast from the Department of Environmental Quality issued this afternoon shows conditions for most of our area won’t change much on Thursday. It shows many counties with an air quality index of 135, just like it was today.

The forecast does show that index dropping to 101 on Friday for many counties, but that is still within Code Orange parameters.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is being carried by steady upper-level winds into parts of Eastern N.C. A faint haze is visible across several counties in our area, and this may persist over the coming days.

The alert is for all counties through midnight Wednesday (Jim Howard)

While most of our area will fall under Code Orange conditions, portions of Bertie and Washington Counties continue to experience Code Red conditions on Wednesday. This means that for those of you who suffer from respiratory conditions or have trouble breathing, don’t spend extended time outside.

Air quality status across Eastern NC (Russell James)

Code Orange conditions for eastern NC (Jim Howard)

Air Quality Alert: Code orange conditions will be likely for all counties Wednesday, which means sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases such as asthma and children should limit their physical activity outdoors. If you are outdoors, you should take more frequent breaks and dial back the intensity of your activity.

With an incoming front set to arrive tomorrow, winds will be shifting over the next two days, so any impacts from the smoke should be short lived here. Rain showers Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night will help clear our air of any lingering particulates, however the smoke may return late in the week.

Here’s it pictured in Lenoir County.

Winds are bringing smoke from the fire in Canada down to Eastern Carolina skies like pictured here in Lenoir County. (WITN News)

