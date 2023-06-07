Eastern Carolina community college opening new barber facility

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new studio on its campus Wednesday.

Today, Craven Community College will host a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their newly renovated barbering studio.

The studio will house the college’s barbering concepts program and will allow more classes to be offered at convenient times. It will also extend opportunities to barbering professionals in the area and will offer reduced-cost haircuts and facials to those in the community.

The ribbon cutting takes place today at noon at Kelso Hall on the college’s campus.

