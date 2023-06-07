Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Eastern Carolina community college opening new barber facility

(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new studio on its campus Wednesday.

Today, Craven Community College will host a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their newly renovated barbering studio.

The studio will house the college’s barbering concepts program and will allow more classes to be offered at convenient times. It will also extend opportunities to barbering professionals in the area and will offer reduced-cost haircuts and facials to those in the community.

The ribbon cutting takes place today at noon at Kelso Hall on the college’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Latest News

WBTV
Sports betting in North Carolina is inching closer to being legal
NCEL 06-06-2023
NCEL 06-06-2023
Board of Commissioners decide not to give Sheriff's office extra pay raise
Pitt County Board of Commissioners approve new fiscal year budget, sheriff’s office unsatisfied with pay raise
Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC