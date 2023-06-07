Advertise With Us
Carteret County’s Down East library branch relocating

-
-(Carteret County Public Library)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East branch in Beaufort will relocate to a better location in the same city.

The Carteret County Public Library’s Down East branch has announced it will be relocating. The branch will move to 108 Straits Road in Beaufort.

Down East will temporarily close Friday, June 16, in order to begin the moving process, according to a news release. They expect to open their doors at the new location Monday, July 17.

Their new location will include features consistent with other Carteret County libraries like public computer spaces, child and teen sections, and flexible seating. Digital check-outs will still be available.

More information on further updates will be available on the Carteret County Public Library website.

