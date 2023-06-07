Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Arrest made in Onslow County shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County say they have made an arrest for a Tuesday morning shooting.

According to deputies, they have arrested a teen that they say was involved in Tuesday’s shooting at a mobile home park on Shady Street. Because the person is under eighteen their name is not being released.

First responders were sent to Midway Park shortly after 9:00 am on Tuesday after receiving calls about a man being shot.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said that 20-year-old Daniel Morales was shot and taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital. The sheriff said that Morales has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the shooting stemmed from a fight that took place with people that Morales knew.

After the shooting, several suspects drove away in a red Ford Mustang, deputies say that car has also been located.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with any information about this shooting call Detective Coleman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to report number 2023005873.

You can see the original story here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

ENC AT THREE: MICHELLE HARRIS
‘When God Stepped In’ with Michelle Harris
Code Orange air quality alert
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality to continue into Friday
C-Allah Coombs
Missing Greenville man found
Crowds enjoy 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival in Plymouth