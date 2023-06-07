Arrest made in Onslow County shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County say they have made an arrest for a Tuesday morning shooting.

According to deputies, they have arrested a teen that they say was involved in Tuesday’s shooting at a mobile home park on Shady Street. Because the person is under eighteen their name is not being released.

First responders were sent to Midway Park shortly after 9:00 am on Tuesday after receiving calls about a man being shot.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said that 20-year-old Daniel Morales was shot and taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital. The sheriff said that Morales has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the shooting stemmed from a fight that took place with people that Morales knew.

After the shooting, several suspects drove away in a red Ford Mustang, deputies say that car has also been located.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with any information about this shooting call Detective Coleman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to report number 2023005873.

