Air Quality Alert for all of North Carolina on Wednesday

The smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is traveling over 1,000 miles to North Carolina’s backyards
Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7(NCDEQ)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is being carried by steady upper-level winds into parts of Eastern N.C. A faint haze may be visible across several counties in our area, and this may persist over the coming days. As of now an Air Quality Alert has been issued by the NWS for all counties in Eastern NC that will run until midnight Wednesday night (12 am Thursday).

While most of our area will fall under Code Orange conditions, Nash, Edgecombe, and Northampton Counties could experience Code Red conditions on Wednesday. This means that for those of you who suffer from respiratory conditions or have trouble breathing, don’t spend extended time outside.

Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Wednesday night / Thursday morning
Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Wednesday night / Thursday morning(WITN Weather)

Air Quality Alert Wednesday: Code orange conditions will be likely for all counties Wednesday, which means sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases such as asthma and children should limit their physical activity outdoors. If you are outdoors, you should take more frequent breaks and dial back the intensity of your activity.

With an incoming front set to arrive tomorrow, winds will be shifting over the next two days, so any impacts from the smoke should be short lived here. Rain showers Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night will help clear our air of any lingering particulate, however the smoke may return late in the week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

