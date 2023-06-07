Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Latest News

Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia