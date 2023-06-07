20+ vehicle pileup shuts down interstate in ENC

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 20+ vehicle pileup has shut down I-795 near the Wilson and Wayne County line in Eastern North Carolina.

According to DriveNC, the accident happened on I-795 near Alton Road south of Black Creek in Wilson County.

The crash happened right in the heart of rush-hour traffic and based on helicopter footage provided by our sister station WRAL, at least 21 vehicles, including an eighteen-wheeler that would normally be hauling propane, were involved.

Wayne County officials told WRAL that the propane truck was empty at the time of the wreck, and they were not aware of any serious injuries among the vehicles that were involved.

I-795 is currently closed in both directions. According to NCDOT, the road could be closed until around 10 pm tonight.

