Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

20+ vehicle pileup shuts down interstate in ENC

Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 20+ vehicle pileup has shut down I-795 near the Wilson and Wayne County line in Eastern North Carolina.

According to DriveNC, the accident happened on I-795 near Alton Road south of Black Creek in Wilson County.

The crash happened right in the heart of rush-hour traffic and based on helicopter footage provided by our sister station WRAL, at least 21 vehicles, including an eighteen-wheeler that would normally be hauling propane, were involved.

Wayne County officials told WRAL that the propane truck was empty at the time of the wreck, and they were not aware of any serious injuries among the vehicles that were involved.

I-795 is currently closed in both directions. According to NCDOT, the road could be closed until around 10 pm tonight.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre

Latest News

Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Sports Spotlight
30-year anniversary of BeLo murders
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre