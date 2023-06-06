Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Chances for Rain Through Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wildfire smoke from Eastern Canada has brought hazy skies back to ENC. For most, you won’t notice a change in the air quality. But if you have respiratory issues, you may notice some irritation or trouble breathing. Limit time outside if you’re impacted. Smoke will be thick again Wednesday before a brief break. Smoke on Thursday and Friday could be the worst round.

Highs stay in the 80s this week making it feel more like the start of summer. Not many chances to hit the 90s for the first time this year but Sunday is the day to watch. Greenville is at its third latest start to the 90s on record and New Bern is at its sixth. June 13th is the record latest for Greenville and June 24th for New Bern.

Showers end early this evening before returning on Wednesday. Chances rise through the afternoon for areas along and north of US 64. The best chance of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the rain looks light.

