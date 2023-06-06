Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Greenville.

Raymon Pitt, 23, and Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh, 26, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and conspiracy charges.

Police said the shooting happened early on May 21st in the area of East 3rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue. They said the 25-year-old victim showed up at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The man has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a previous dispute between the victim and the two men.

Pitt was arrested last week in Greenville, while Alston-Sidibeh was nabbed in Lewisburg on June 5th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco

Latest News

Beaufort County Animal Shelter resumes normal operations
Martin County Schools consolidates athletics for South Creek and Riverside high and middle schools
Landslide - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
Town Common to host Fleetwood Mac tribute band Thursday
-
Mega Millions + Powerball jackpots equal half a billion