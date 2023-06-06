Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Greenville.

Raymon Pitt, 23, and Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh, 26, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and conspiracy charges.

Police said the shooting happened early on May 21st in the area of East 3rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue. They said the 25-year-old victim showed up at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The man has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a previous dispute between the victim and the two men.

Pitt was arrested last week in Greenville, while Alston-Sidibeh was nabbed in Lewisburg on June 5th.

