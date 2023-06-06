Advertise With Us
Town Common to host Fleetwood Mac tribute band Thursday

Landslide - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
Landslide - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Concert on the Common series continues this Thursday in Greenville with “Landslide.”

Landslide is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. Their website describes the band as a group that “will take you on a ride back in time to an era when the greatest music in rock was being made and the careers of the legends we all love today were born!”

This will be the third concert in the outdoor spring and summer concert series that is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media.

“Our crowds have loved the different tribute bands we’ve brought in over the years,” said Henry Hinton, president of IBX Media. “They love to hear songs they recognize and can sing along with. Fleetwood Mac is one of those bands we all grew up listening to.”

IBX Media said that showtime is 6 pm on the Town Common. There will be multiple food trucks available lining First Street and the Greenville Junior League will be selling beer and wine. Coolers are not allowed - but pets are welcome.

Parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of 4th and Cotanche Streets. Parking is also allowed in the ECU lots along Reade Street.

Admission to the concert series is free.

