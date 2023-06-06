Advertise With Us
Today marks 30 years since unsolved Be-Lo murders

The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks 30 years since a mass shooting took place at a convenience store here in the east.

On June 6, 1993, a man, who claimed he was a former police officer, killed three and injured two at a Be-Lo grocery store in downtown Windsor.

Police said the man herded the six employees to the back of the store where he stacked them by twos. Then they say he began shooting and stabbing the victims. The one person who wasn’t hurt in the attack was at the bottom of a stack.

Police said the motive behind the attack was a robbery as $3,000 was taken.

The murders remain unsolved to this day. Officers say they were searching for a 20-to-30-year-old man.

Tonight at 6 p.m., our Courtney Bunting will have more on the unsolved murders.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

