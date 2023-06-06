Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Senate Democrats introducing ‘Voter Fraud Protection Act’ today

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Senate Democrats here in our state plan to hold a press conference to announce legislation that will protect voters from partisan fraud Tuesday.

Democrats will introduce the Voter Fraud Protection Act. It calls for a special election if an elected official changes political parties.

The bill will also require campaign contributions to the candidates to be refunded.

The press conference will be held this morning at 10 a.m. inside the General Assembly press room.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County
This photo is from the Sunday morning robbery on West 15th Street.
Two Speedway stores robbed in Washington by same man
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty day Tuesday; Rain coming late Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For June 6, 2023
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Today marks 30 years since unsolved Be-Lo murders
Camp Lejeune Midshipmen training underway this morning