Non-profit NC Packs 4 Patriots/ Support our Troops being evicted

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east says they are being evicted.

NC Packs 4 Patriots / support our troops says because the organization is facing eviction, they have to be out of its facility “as soon as possible.”

The non-profit’s mission is to support troops and families with care and comfort.

They say they have most things in storage units but are asking volunteers to help them load heavier equipment like shelving and desks.

