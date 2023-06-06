Advertise With Us
Mega Millions + Powerball jackpots equal half a billion

-
-(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two popular jackpots in North Carolina are now worth more than $500 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Mega Million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpots would be a $503 million prize if won together.

Mega Million’s jackpot is valued at $218 million and Powerball’s is $285 million.

“It’s exciting to see two jackpots this big at the same time two nights in a row,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember to check your tickets closely. There are nine ways to win in both games and we’re seeing some big prizes won in North Carolina in these drawings.”

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

