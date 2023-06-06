Martin County Schools consolidates athletics for South Creek and Riverside high and middle schools

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Schools announced tonight they are consolidating athletics for Riverside and South Creek starting this coming school year 2023-24.

The athletic consolidation will be for both high and middle school athletics.

The merger was approved by Martin County Board of Education unanimously. The merger was presented to them by Martin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle While

“This move is to ensure all students have equal access to athletics,” Dr. White said in a statement, “For years, students in the South Creek district have not had consistent opportunities in athletics. Joining forces will allow every student the opportunity to take part in every sport offered.”

Teams will play as Martin, wearing black and silver/gray combining colors from both schools current colors.

Martin’s mascot and final colors will be determined later.

Asim McGill will serve as the district athletic director.

