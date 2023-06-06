Advertise With Us
Man shot this morning in Onslow County

The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 a.m.(WITN)
The shooting happened shortly after 9:00 a.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are investigating a shooting that happened this morning.

First responders were called shortly after 9:00 a.m. to a mobile home on Shady Street in Midway Park.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital. The sheriff said the man has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the victim was targeted and this is not a random shooting.

Stay with WITN and witn.com for more on this developing story.

