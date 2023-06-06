Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Deputies arrest three after armed robbery

The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the three people who did it.(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern North Carolina County say they have arrested the people responsible for an armed robbery Sunday night.

Deputies with the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department say they were sent to a Family Dollar store in Swan Quarter around 9:40 pm Sunday night after someone called 911 about an armed robbery that was in progress.

When deputies arrived in the area, they say they saw a car drive off at a high rate of speed and they decided to pursue it.

According to deputies, the driver led them on a high-speed chase for 18 miles before finally stopping in Ponzer.

Deputies arrested the driver, Victoria Clarke of Brooklyn, NY, and charged her with aiding and abetting armed robbery. They also arrested Kelton Davis of Rocky Mount and Dysheka Parker of Rocky Mount.

Davis was charged with armed robbery and was also served with a parole warrant and another felony warrant from Edgecombe County. Deputies said Davis had also been listed as an absconder from parole.

Parker was also charged with armed robbery. Deputies also said that Parker was out on bond for a murder charge in Edgecombe County at the time of the robbery.

Parker and Davis each received one million dollar secured bonds. Clarke received a hundred-thousand-dollar secured bond.

Deputies said that additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County

Latest News

Air Quality Alerts continue over the couple of days
Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting
Beaufort County Animal Shelter resumes normal operations
Martin County Schools consolidates athletics for South Creek and Riverside high and middle schools