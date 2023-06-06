Deputies arrest three after armed robbery

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern North Carolina County say they have arrested the people responsible for an armed robbery Sunday night.

Deputies with the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department say they were sent to a Family Dollar store in Swan Quarter around 9:40 pm Sunday night after someone called 911 about an armed robbery that was in progress.

When deputies arrived in the area, they say they saw a car drive off at a high rate of speed and they decided to pursue it.

According to deputies, the driver led them on a high-speed chase for 18 miles before finally stopping in Ponzer.

Deputies arrested the driver, Victoria Clarke of Brooklyn, NY, and charged her with aiding and abetting armed robbery. They also arrested Kelton Davis of Rocky Mount and Dysheka Parker of Rocky Mount.

Davis was charged with armed robbery and was also served with a parole warrant and another felony warrant from Edgecombe County. Deputies said Davis had also been listed as an absconder from parole.

Parker was also charged with armed robbery. Deputies also said that Parker was out on bond for a murder charge in Edgecombe County at the time of the robbery.

Parker and Davis each received one million dollar secured bonds. Clarke received a hundred-thousand-dollar secured bond.

Deputies said that additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.