Canadian wildfire leads to haze over some ENC skies

The wildfires are burning over 1,000 miles away, but smoke is being carried by upper level winds
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is being carried by steady upper level winds into parts of Eastern N.C. A faint haze may be visible over counties near the Virginia border, but this is unlikely to impact all of the area. With an incoming front, winds will be shifting over the next two days, so any impacts from the smoke should be short lived here. Rain showers Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night will help clear our air of any lingering particulate, however the smoke may return late in the week. For now, no air quality alerts are active in Eastern N.C.

