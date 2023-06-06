Advertise With Us
Camp Lejeune Midshipmen training underway this morning

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines and sailors in the east are showing up for those teaching others the training for becoming a Marine Corps Officer Tuesday.

U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 6th Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division, and Second Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy in their professional training to educate future officers on the training and profession of a Marine Corps Officer.

They will participate in several events, including indoor simulated marksmanship training, a combat convoy simulator, and a rappel tower.

The event will run from 7 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Camp Lejeune.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

