Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together

Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high school together. (Source: WHDH)
By Dan Hausle, WHDH
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) - More than a dozen twins and a set of triplets graduated from a Massachusetts high school last week.

Westford Academy’s graduation ceremony may have seemed a bit repetitive but that was because the class of 2023 included triplets and 15 sets of twins.

“They hang out together. They play sports together. They do activities together. And they’re all graduating together,” Daniel Twomey, dean of students, said.

The twin brothers and sisters said being a twin has its ups and downs.

“We know how to share because we grew up together. We know how to make friends because we made them together,” said twin Meghan Hall.

While a fellow graduating twin, Graham Stair, added, “She follows me everywhere. I can’t get rid of her.”

The group realized just how special the class was when they started laying out the yearbook - they needed two pages for the twins’ club.

“I think the real impact moment was looking at that page in print in the yearbook. That final moment for me was wow,” Principal James Antonelli said.

And yes, the triplets say they get to pull rank.

“To be the only triplets among all these twins is nice. Strength in numbers,” said Ben Jone, graduating triplet.

Principal Antonelli says the group has a unique bond.

“Five years from now when they come back for their reunion, it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

School officials said next year’s graduating class looks to be a little more typical with just six sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County

Latest News

Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Multiple people shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say