Wanted Jones County man captured in Lenoir County

Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County(Lenoir County Sheriff Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted in Jones County has been captured following a Deputy search in Lenoir County.

Lenoir County Deputies captured 35-year-old Stephen Walters after being dispatched to Paul’s Path area for a disturbance call.

Walters had an arrest out of Jones County and was captured in the woods by Deputy Eric Carlyle, K-9 Officer “Judge” and other Deputies.

The Lenoir County Sheriff Office has transported Walters to Jones County to begin the custody process.

