Wanted Jones County man captured in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted in Jones County has been captured following a Deputy search in Lenoir County.

Lenoir County Deputies captured 35-year-old Stephen Walters after being dispatched to Paul’s Path area for a disturbance call.

Walters had an arrest out of Jones County and was captured in the woods by Deputy Eric Carlyle, K-9 Officer “Judge” and other Deputies.

The Lenoir County Sheriff Office has transported Walters to Jones County to begin the custody process.

