Two Speedway stores robbed in Washington by same man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington say the same man robbed two Speedways over the past two days.

The first robbery happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at the Speedway on West 15th Street. Police say a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white mask, and kaki pants showed an employee a note demanding money or that he would shoot the clerk.

Then around 2:45 a.m. this morning the same man came into the Speedway on Carolina Avenue. He also showed an employee a note demaning money or he would shoot the worker. This time he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black facemask.

This is a photo from the second robbery on Carolina Avenue. (Washington police)

Anyone with information on these robberies should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

