Two Speedway stores robbed in Washington by same man

This photo is from the Sunday morning robbery on West 15th Street.
This photo is from the Sunday morning robbery on West 15th Street.(Washington police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington say the same man robbed two Speedways over the past two days.

The first robbery happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at the Speedway on West 15th Street. Police say a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white mask, and kaki pants showed an employee a note demanding money or that he would shoot the clerk.

Then around 2:45 a.m. this morning the same man came into the Speedway on Carolina Avenue. He also showed an employee a note demaning money or he would shoot the worker. This time he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black facemask.

This is a photo from the second robbery on Carolina Avenue.
This is a photo from the second robbery on Carolina Avenue.(Washington police)

Anyone with information on these robberies should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

