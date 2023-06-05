Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Snow Hill family to celebrate a new home with ribbon cutting

ribbon cutting generic
ribbon cutting generic(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One family in the east is to celebrate the American dream of home ownership Monday.

Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight will attend to welcome the family to their new home during a ribbon cutting in Snow Hill today.

The family partnered with the Rural Development Single-Family Housing Direct Loan Home Program. This program assists low-income applicants in obtaining safe housing in eligible areas.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
9th annual Black Bear festival took place Saturday
Crowds enjoy 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival in Plymouth
Investigators say 24-year-old Alicia Moore left three children in her car while she was...
Woman charged after 3 kids caught in car fire as she was allegedly shoplifting
ECU baseball faced Oklahoma in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Virginia...
ECU baseball tops Oklahoma in NCAA Regional elimination game

Latest News

38th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon
38th Annual CMN Telethon: Over $1,200,000 raised for children in Eastern Carolina
Maynard Children's Hospital celebrates 10 years
Children’s Miracle Network: Maynard Children’s Hospital celebrates 10 years of miracles
Meagan, Tyler, and baby Madilyn Brewer.
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Madilyn Brewer
Newborn Caesey Hutcherson
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Caesey Hutcherson