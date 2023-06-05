Snow Hill family to celebrate a new home with ribbon cutting

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One family in the east is to celebrate the American dream of home ownership Monday.

Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight will attend to welcome the family to their new home during a ribbon cutting in Snow Hill today.

The family partnered with the Rural Development Single-Family Housing Direct Loan Home Program. This program assists low-income applicants in obtaining safe housing in eligible areas.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10 A.M.

