Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably Cool Tonight; Sunny and Mild Monday

Lots of sunshine on the way for the work week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Persistent northeasterly breezes over the past several days, will arrange an atmospheric environment conducive for very cool temperatures tonight, including the possibility for record low temperatures in a few spots. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 50s, with locations further inland experiencing upper 40s. Winds will continue to move in from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph

Heading into Monday, high pressure and northeasterly breezes will give way to ample sunshine and a few scattered clouds across the area. Daytime highs are expected to reach the 70s and lower 80s.

By midweek, a cold front will drop southward from the Great Lakes to Eastern NC. This may ignite a few showers and thunderstorms. As of now, Thursday may have the best chance of showers

COAST - A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until Monday morning at 2 a.m. for portions of Craven, Pamlico, and Carteret counties. Astronomical king tides, along with a prevalent northeasterly breeze, may lead to water level rises along low lying areas the next few days. If you plan on fishing or heading to the beach, be extra careful.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next 7 days.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Lindsay Gardner
South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content
ECU baseball wins opener at NCAA Regional
ECU baseball wins big in regional tournament opener against Oklahoma

Latest News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
Wanted Jones County man captured in Lenoir County
70 Rocky Mount residents had smoke alarms installed for free by the fire department.
Rocky Mount Fire Department installs free smoke alarms in 70 homes
ECU baseball faced Oklahoma in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Virginia...
ECU baseball tops Oklahoma in NCAA Regional elimination game