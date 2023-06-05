Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably Cool Tonight; Sunny and Mild Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Persistent northeasterly breezes over the past several days, will arrange an atmospheric environment conducive for very cool temperatures tonight, including the possibility for record low temperatures in a few spots. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 50s, with locations further inland experiencing upper 40s. Winds will continue to move in from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph

Heading into Monday, high pressure and northeasterly breezes will give way to ample sunshine and a few scattered clouds across the area. Daytime highs are expected to reach the 70s and lower 80s.

By midweek, a cold front will drop southward from the Great Lakes to Eastern NC. This may ignite a few showers and thunderstorms. As of now, Thursday may have the best chance of showers

COAST - A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until Monday morning at 2 a.m. for portions of Craven, Pamlico, and Carteret counties. Astronomical king tides, along with a prevalent northeasterly breeze, may lead to water level rises along low lying areas the next few days. If you plan on fishing or heading to the beach, be extra careful.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next 7 days.

