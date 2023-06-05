Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight; Clear skies expected

Despite an incoming cold front that should arrive midweek, the next eight days are looking mostly sunny
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good Evening Eastern NC and Happy Monday! For the rest of your evening, a few patchy clouds will gradually decrease to mostly clear skies. With the winds changing direction to a more southwesterly breeze, overnight lows will not be as cool as we experienced this morning. Temperatures should drop back towards the upper 50s, with lower 60s along the coast.

A few more clouds will be present Tuesday, but even partly sunny skies will be enough to send highs back towards the mid 80s. A chance of rain will accompany the increase in cloud cover. The rain drops become more likely late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches the area from the north. While a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, severe weather is low with this passing front. Highs will fall to the upper 70s Thursday, before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Friday.

TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet, with tropical cyclone formation not expected during the next 7 days.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

