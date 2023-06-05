Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

One dead in US 64 wrong way crash

Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope(Fighting Crime News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fiery crash left one dead and closed a major highway in Eastern North Carolina Sunday night.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed when a driver went in the wrong direction on US 64 near Spring Hope late Sunday night.

Deputies said the accident happened when someone drove east in the westbound lanes, crashing into a westbound car.

Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope(Fighting Crime News)

According to a Spring Hope police officer on the scene shortly after the crash, both of the drivers were pinned inside their cars and one of the cars was on fire.

Traffic was initially closed in both directions on US 64 while firefighters put out the car that was on fire. The eastbound lanes re-opened around 11:45 pm.

The westbound lanes remained closed until around 1:30 am Monday morning.

Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope(Fighting Crime News)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County
Qua'terrius Dorrell Downing was arrested on multiple driving-related charges.
Deputies: Man arrested after car chase in Edgecombe County

Latest News

Walter Scott
Onslow County votes to censure county commissioner
Stock photo
Beaufort County Animal Shelter resumes normal operations
This photo is from the Sunday morning robbery on West 15th Street.
Two Speedway stores robbed in Washington by same man
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine sends push the mercury near 80° today