One dead in US 64 wrong way crash

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fiery crash left one dead and closed a major highway in Eastern North Carolina Sunday night.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed when a driver went in the wrong direction on US 64 near Spring Hope late Sunday night.

Deputies said the accident happened when someone drove east in the westbound lanes, crashing into a westbound car.

Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope (Fighting Crime News)

According to a Spring Hope police officer on the scene shortly after the crash, both of the drivers were pinned inside their cars and one of the cars was on fire.

Traffic was initially closed in both directions on US 64 while firefighters put out the car that was on fire. The eastbound lanes re-opened around 11:45 pm.

The westbound lanes remained closed until around 1:30 am Monday morning.

