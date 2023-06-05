Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Non-profit that started in the east held event to help military families

Participant of Hope of the Warriors run
Participant of Hope of the Warriors run(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Hope for the Warriors annual run took place Sunday morning at Riverwalk Crossing Park. With veterans like Gabi Cha, who was in the Navy for 17 years and about a year and a half ago medically retired.

“I know transitions are never easy for anyone and then having to get medically retired out I didn’t know what to look for in the next chapter of life,” said Cha.

Until Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit that provides health, wellness and connections to community resources for active service members and military veterans just like Gabi.

“Once a week, they would text me and just check on how I was doing, and essentially, they got me over the little hump, or I wouldn’t say little. But it got me over the hump, and it made me really want to give back and see what they were able to give me,” said Cha.

After being uplifted by the non-profit for a few years, she was able to participate in their 10k for the first time Sunday as an adaptive cyclist. The event’s co-founder says stories like Gabi’s are what inspire her to keep growing each event

“This is really about passion and purpose and taking a passion for the people that you live with, your neighbors your family and then turning that into purpose for support and making sure everyone’s thriving,” said Co-founder Robin Kelleher.

There was a registration fee for both the 5k and 10k, which goes back to the services and programs they provide to military families.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Stephen Walters captured after being wanted for an arrest in Jones County
UPDATE: Officials release charges of Jones County man caught in Lenoir County
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
Qua'terrius Dorrell Downing was arrested on multiple driving-related charges.
Deputies: Man arrested after car chase in Edgecombe County

Latest News

Biometric technology will be available on the next generation of credit and debit cards.
North Carolina’s economic standing ranked top ten in country
Pitt County and City of Greenville propose raises for employees in 2023-2024 budgets
Bertie County Courthouse
Bertie County Commissioners propose raise for employees; first responders not included
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight; Clear skies expected