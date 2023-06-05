Non-profit that started in the east held event to help military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Hope for the Warriors annual run took place Sunday morning at Riverwalk Crossing Park. With veterans like Gabi Cha, who was in the Navy for 17 years and about a year and a half ago medically retired.

“I know transitions are never easy for anyone and then having to get medically retired out I didn’t know what to look for in the next chapter of life,” said Cha.

Until Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit that provides health, wellness and connections to community resources for active service members and military veterans just like Gabi.

“Once a week, they would text me and just check on how I was doing, and essentially, they got me over the little hump, or I wouldn’t say little. But it got me over the hump, and it made me really want to give back and see what they were able to give me,” said Cha.

After being uplifted by the non-profit for a few years, she was able to participate in their 10k for the first time Sunday as an adaptive cyclist. The event’s co-founder says stories like Gabi’s are what inspire her to keep growing each event

“This is really about passion and purpose and taking a passion for the people that you live with, your neighbors your family and then turning that into purpose for support and making sure everyone’s thriving,” said Co-founder Robin Kelleher.

There was a registration fee for both the 5k and 10k, which goes back to the services and programs they provide to military families.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.