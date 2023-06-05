Advertise With Us
New Bern bike rental business opens with ribbon cutting tonight

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A special event today will celebrate a bike rental business in New Bern.

Coastal Cycle share will be holding its ribbon cutting at the New Bern area Chamber of Commerce.

During the event and throughout the afternoon, bikes will be available for free for the public to enjoy.

The event will also include a pub ride beginning at 6 P.M.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:30 P.M.

