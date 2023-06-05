Advertise With Us
ECU baseball season ends with loss to Virginia in Regional Tournament championship game

ECU goes 47-19 this season.
ECU faces Virginia in front of sellout crowd for NCAA Regional Tournament Championship round game
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WITN) - The ECU baseball team fell against Virginia 8 to 3 on Sunday night in their NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Championship round game.

Virginia grabbed the lead and separated in the late innings. Ethan O’Donnell’s three run home run in the 7th gave Virginia the 4-2 lead. Anthony Stephan hit a drive to centerfield that ended up being a three-run inside-the-park home run in the 8th to put them up 7-2.

ECU grabbed the lead in the fourth inning and held it into the 7th. An RBI single to center from Justin Wilcoxen scored Josh Moylan to put the Pirates up 2-1.

The Pirates surrendered a run on double by Kyle Teel in the first. They quickly answered as Jacob Starling doubled and came in on a sacrifice fly by Moylan in the bottom of the inning. His American Athletic Conference record 70th RBI of the season.

On the Hill, Zach Root gave a strong start going 4.2 allowing 1 run on 5 hits. The Freshman left in the fifth with a runner on second. Landon Ginn got them out of it. He had a solid sixth inning and start to the seventh before surrendering the homer to O’Donnell. Carter Spivey and Jake Hunter got them through the 8th. Spivey allowed three runs on the inside-the-parker.

In the 8th, the Pirates were able to get one back in the 8th as Justin Wilcoxen singled in Cam Clonch to make it 7-3 after 8.

Hunter came back out for the 9th. Kyle Teel hit a solo shot to centerfield with two outs to put them up 8-3. He was able to close out the inning.

Pirates finish the season 47-19.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

