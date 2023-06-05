DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A detention officer in the east faces charges Monday morning after authorities say he was providing contraband to an inmate.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office says John Steedly, a detention officer for the Craven County jail, is behind bars after being charged with providing tobacco to an inmate and conspiracy to provide tobacco to an inmate.

The 35-year-old Steedly was immediately fired. According to officials, he had been working for the agency since April 2023.

Steedley is being held under a $20,000.00 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating on May 27 and found Pah Ket, an inmate from New Bern, with tobacco.

Pah Ket, an inmate, was caught with contraband in the jail. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

He’s charged with possession of tobacco by an inmate and conspiracy to provide tobacco to an inmate. Ket was given a $2,500.00 secured bond.

