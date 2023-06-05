Advertise With Us
Censure of Onslow County commissioner on today’s agenda

Walter Scott
Walter Scott(Onslow County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county have a laundry list of complaints against a fellow commissioner.

Onslow County commissioners are planning to consider expressing their disapproval when they take up the issue of censure against Wallace Scott.

They are considering the censure at their meeting that starts at 11:00 a.m.

A censure is essentially a resolution showing their dissatisfaction.

The two-page resolution to censure Scott lists a number of complaints, including repeated displays of disrespect, along with threatening and intimidating employees, including the county manager and department heads, implying wrongdoing, and accusing county management of hiding 20 million dollars.

Fellow Commissioner Royce Bennett claims it has been a pattern of behavior.

“There are a lot of issues that have happened within the last two years or so. The resolution doesn’t list all of them, but we could have had a much longer resolution,” said Bennett.

WITN spoke with Scott who said he will not talk to us until after the board votes on the resolution.

In April – Scott brought a document to a meeting that Bennett felt was the last straw...

“He said you should read it and then when people requested it...He refused to provide it,” said Bennett.

Bennett says they’re just trying to think about the community first by working together for the county.

