Beaufort County Animal Shelter resumes normal operations

Stock photo
Stock photo(Dan Pyke)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter has resumed normal operations.

Last week, the Beaufort County Animal Shelter was full and stopped accepting new intakes.

The full capacity has been lessened, but the county says there are still plenty of animals at the shelter that need new homes.

It is open weekdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment on Saturdays.

Adoption fees cover the spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, a set of vaccinations, flea medication, and, if the animal is over 4 months old, a rabies shot.

• Cats younger than 4 months: $55

• Cats 4 months or older: $65

• Puppies: $75

• Adult Dogs: $85

You can see pictures and basic information about adoptable animals by clicking this link.

