38th Annual CMN Telethon: Over $1,200,000 raised for children in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another amazing year of making miracles happen here in Eastern Carolina with your generosity.

WITN teamed up for another year of fun and inspiration for two days for the 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

With your help, we were able to raise $1,285,599 for sick and injured children at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

If you missed our broadcast, no worries! You can still donate by heading here.

