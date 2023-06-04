Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount Fire Department installs free smoke alarms in 70 homes

70 Rocky Mount residents had smoke alarms installed for free by the fire department.
70 Rocky Mount residents had smoke alarms installed for free by the fire department.(Rocky Mount Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department here in the East spent their Saturday ensuring its residents are prepared for fire-related emergencies.

Rocky Mount Fire Department says they partnered with the Red Cross and the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal to knock on 100 doors and install 70 smoke alarms in the Meadowbrook area.

The department says that because of the campaign citizens are “now better protected” after their “Smoke Alarm Saturday” event.

The smoke alarms were installed on Lynne Avenue and Windsor Drive according to the fire department.

