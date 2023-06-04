President Biden and First Lady Biden to visit NC Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden and the First Lady will travel to North Carolina next Friday.

According to WRAL, The President and First Lady Biden will visit Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty as part of his Investing in America Agenda.

At Fort Liberty, they will meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event to support Joining Force.

The President also plans to discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs prepare students for good-paying jobs in NC.

