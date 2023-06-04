Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & cool end to your weekend

Lots of sunshine on the way for the work week
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Your Sunday will be a mild one only making it up to a high of 74F. Clouds will stick around throughout the day and into the evening giving us a low of 50F.

PATIO FORECAST (6.4.2023)
PATIO FORECAST (6.4.2023)(WITN)
SUNDAY'S FORECAST: 6.4.2023
SUNDAY'S FORECAST: 6.4.2023(WITN)

But Monday, is a new week and the “tides” will change in a good way! It’ll be a return of the 80s and lots of sunshine. Only days with the slight chance for showers will be Tuesday and Thursday then possibly next weekend.

COAST - A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until Monday morning at 2 a.m. for portions of Craven, Pamlico, and Carteret counties. Astronomical king tides, along with a prevalent northeasterly breeze, may lead to water level rises along low lying areas the next few days. If you plan on fishing or heading to the beach, be extra careful.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Arlene has weakened to a post-tropical low, expected to fizzle out over the day or so.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Lindsay Gardner
South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content
ECU baseball wins opener at NCAA Regional
ECU baseball wins big in regional tournament opener against Oklahoma

Latest News

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed over 300 people
9th annual Black Bear festival took place Saturday
Crowds enjoy 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival in Plymouth
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, June 3, 2023
President Biden and First Lady Biden to visit NC Friday