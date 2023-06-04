Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & cool end to your weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Your Sunday will be a mild one only making it up to a high of 74F. Clouds will stick around throughout the day and into the evening giving us a low of 50F.

PATIO FORECAST (6.4.2023) (WITN)

SUNDAY'S FORECAST: 6.4.2023 (WITN)

But Monday, is a new week and the “tides” will change in a good way! It’ll be a return of the 80s and lots of sunshine. Only days with the slight chance for showers will be Tuesday and Thursday then possibly next weekend.

COAST - A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until Monday morning at 2 a.m. for portions of Craven, Pamlico, and Carteret counties. Astronomical king tides, along with a prevalent northeasterly breeze, may lead to water level rises along low lying areas the next few days. If you plan on fishing or heading to the beach, be extra careful.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Arlene has weakened to a post-tropical low, expected to fizzle out over the day or so.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.