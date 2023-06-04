Goldsboro Police investigating early morning shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after a man was shot multiple times.

Goldsboro Police say they received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Alpha Court about a shooting Sunday morning around 5:47 A.M.

Officers say they found Clarence Smith, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say they took Smith to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and later flew him to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for additional care.

The shooting is still under investigation according to Goldsboro Police.

