Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Goldsboro Police investigating early morning shooting

Goldsboro Police are investigating the shooting in the 200 block of Alpha Court.
Goldsboro Police are investigating the shooting in the 200 block of Alpha Court.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after a man was shot multiple times.

Goldsboro Police say they received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Alpha Court about a shooting Sunday morning around 5:47 A.M.

Officers say they found Clarence Smith, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say they took Smith to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and later flew him to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for additional care.

The shooting is still under investigation according to Goldsboro Police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Lindsay Gardner
South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content
ECU baseball wins opener at NCAA Regional
ECU baseball wins big in regional tournament opener against Oklahoma

Latest News

ECU baseball faced Oklahoma in an elimination game at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Virginia...
ECU baseball tops Oklahoma in NCAA Regional elimination game
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
NBC's 'Meet The Press' host, Chuck Todd (right) leaving show after 9 years.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’
First Alert Forecast For June 4, 2023