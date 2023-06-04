ECU baseball falls to Virginia in the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WITN) - The 2-seed ECU baseball team fell to host and 1-seed Virginia 2 to 1 on Saturday night in their NCAA Baseball Regional winners bracket game.

Virginia took the lead in the 7th inning Ethan Anderson delivered the RBI single to pull ahead 2-1.

A pitcher’s duel much of the game as Garrett Saylor pitched 4.1 innings allowing 1 run on six hits for the Pirates. The one run came on a base hit by Kyle Teel to score a run in the third.

Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker went 7 innings he gave up one run on 5 hits with with 5 strikeouts. He threw 8 shutout innings for CCU against ECU last year in the NCAA regional.

The Pirates finally got to him in the 6th. A single by Ryley Johnson to right with two outs. Coach Cliff Godwin held Carter Cunningham at third. Cam Clonch got caught rounding second. During the rundown Cunningham scored. Clonch got back to second. The game was tied at 1 in the 6th.

Danny Beal relieved Saylor in the 5th. He went two innings. Is charged with one run on one hit. Carter Spivey came in and gave up the hit by Anderson that scored the go-ahead run charged to Beal. That’s all Carter allowed.

Landon Ginn came in for the 8th and set down the Hoos in order.

Virginia’s Jake Berry threw a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.

ECU will face Oklahoma at noon on Sunday in an elimnation game.

