Deputies: Man arrested after car chase in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after leading Deputies on a car chase in Edgecombe County.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Patrol Division along with the Traffic Unit were conducting a checking station at NC 33 East and Britt Farm Rd. in Tarboro. Deputies noticed a car turn around to attempt to avoid the checking station.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a car chase began after the vehicle refused to stop. The chase went through Tarboro heading toward Rocky Mount.

The 20 mile chased ended after the vehicle side-swiped a Deputy and spun into a field on Nobles Mill Pond Rd. and Sampson Rd

The driver, Qua’Terrius Dorrell Downing was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude and 2 counts of assault on a government official. Downing was served with multiple orders for arrest including being a probation absconder.

He is currently in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $42,000 secured bond and no bond for the probation violation.

The Tarboro Police Department assisted with the car chase.

