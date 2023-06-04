Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’

NBC's 'Meet The Press' host, Chuck Todd (right) leaving show after 9 years.
NBC's 'Meet The Press' host, Chuck Todd (right) leaving show after 9 years.(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Chuck Todd said Sunday he’ll be leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.

Todd, 51, told viewers that “I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late” and that he’d promised his family he wouldn’t do that.

Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics during a polarized time, and there were rumors that his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer. It’s unclear when Todd’s last show will be, but he told viewers that this would be his final summer.

“I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards we’ve set here,” Todd said. “We didn’t tolerate propagandists and this network and program never will.”

Welker, a former chief White House correspondent, has been at NBC News in Washington since 2011 and has been Todd’s chief fill-in for the past three years. She drew praise for moderating the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020.

Her “sharp questioning of lawmakers is a masterclass in political interviews,” Rebecca Blumenstein, NBC News president of editorial, said in a memo announcing Welker’s elevation on Sunday.

Now Welker, 46, will be thrust into what promises to be another contentious presidential election cycle.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Lindsay Gardner
South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content
ECU baseball wins opener at NCAA Regional
ECU baseball wins big in regional tournament opener against Oklahoma

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For June 4, 2023
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed over 300 people
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & cool end to your weekend
9th annual Black Bear festival took place Saturday
Crowds enjoy 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival in Plymouth