Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild Evening Ahead; Pleasant Conditions for Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures this evening are expected to gradually drop into the 70s through sunset. A cold front from the north will approach tonight across the area, potentially delivering unseasonably cool temperatures over the next couple of days.

Following the passage of the cold front, high pressure will be reinforced across our area on Sunday, allowing for temperatures to remain in the low to middle 70s during day. If you are a fan of cold temperatures, you are in luck! Temperatures Sunday night, may drop into the lower 50s, with a couple backyard reaching the upper 40s but, this will be short-lived as temperatures rebound to the lower 80s by next week.

COAST - A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 2 am Monday for portions of Craven, Pamlico, Carteret and Onslow counties. Astronomical king tides, along with a prevalent northeasterly breeze, may lead to water level rises along low lying areas the next few days. If you plan on fishing or heading to the beach, be extra careful.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Arlene has weakened to a post-tropical low, expected to fizzle out over the day or so.

