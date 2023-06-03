Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory for Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a Dense Fog Advisory for many parts of Eastern Carolina on your Saturday and it will remain in effect through 10 a.m.

CURRENT VISIBILITY (6.3.2023) (WITN)

FOG: CLEARING AROUND NOON (6.3.2023) (WITN)

Once the fog clears, clouds will remain with the chance for some spotty showers with a high of 84F. Most of the fog should dissipate by mid-morning but a few areas could see fog closer to lunch. Areas that see fog linger may be a little cooler through the afternoon.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the entire family for Saturday, consider this event over at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in Greenville, N.C.:

PITT PARTNERSHIP ADOPTION & DONATION DRIVE (6.3.2023 @ 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.) (WITN)

Clouds will stick around through the overnight and thicken up which will aid in temperatures dropping down to 59F. The trend for cooler temperatures will stick around for your Sunday as we continue to see cloud coverage in many parts of ENC with temperatures only getting up to about 76F.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.