Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory for Saturday morning

Lots of clouds with a chance for spotty showers
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a Dense Fog Advisory for many parts of Eastern Carolina on your Saturday and it will remain in effect through 10 a.m.

CURRENT VISIBILITY (6.3.2023)
CURRENT VISIBILITY (6.3.2023)(WITN)
FOG: CLEARING AROUND NOON (6.3.2023)
FOG: CLEARING AROUND NOON (6.3.2023)(WITN)

Once the fog clears, clouds will remain with the chance for some spotty showers with a high of 84F. Most of the fog should dissipate by mid-morning but a few areas could see fog closer to lunch. Areas that see fog linger may be a little cooler through the afternoon.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the entire family for Saturday, consider this event over at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in Greenville, N.C.:

PITT PARTNERSHIP ADOPTION & DONATION DRIVE (6.3.2023 @ 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.)
PITT PARTNERSHIP ADOPTION & DONATION DRIVE (6.3.2023 @ 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.)(WITN)

Clouds will stick around through the overnight and thicken up which will aid in temperatures dropping down to 59F. The trend for cooler temperatures will stick around for your Sunday as we continue to see cloud coverage in many parts of ENC with temperatures only getting up to about 76F.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Two teens wanted in Kinston shootings nabbed after Lenoir County standoff
Darrell Koonce
“Crips” gang member receives more than 15 years in federal prison
Jerry Simmons
New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended
Rocky Mount police
POLICE: Cookout employee shoots teenager at restaurant
Picture left is NBHS suspended principal, Jerry Simmons. Pictured right is NBHS new principal...
New principal starts July 1; current New Bern High School principal & counselor suspended

Latest News

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
No more survivors found after India train crash kills over 280, injures 900; Modi heads to site
NCEL 06-02-2023
NCEL 06-02-2023
MegaMillions 6-02-23
Megamillions 6-02-23
South Lenoir High School interventionist charged with indecent liberties, disseminating sexual content