Kinston Battalion Chief honored for saving life

A firefighter in the east is being recognized for saving a 72-year-old woman from a house fire.
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A firefighter in the east is being recognized for saving a 72-year-old woman from a house fire.

Last Sunday, crews were called to a house fire on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Washington Avenue in Kinston.

When they arrived, Battalion Chief Scott Justice found a 72-year-old woman in bed with the house engulfed in flames. Like any day on the job, he sprang into action.

“The bed itself was on fire in the room. I quickly made entry, pulled her from the residence and pulled her out to safety,” Justice said.

Luckily, the woman made it out alive and is recovering in UNC Lenoir Hospital.

On Friday, Justice received the lifesaving award during a ceremony in Kinston in front of peers and city leaders.

Justice says he feels undeserving of the praise, because saving lives is just part of his job, but the recognition goes a long way.

“We do what we do because we want to help people and be of service to the community. So any time we do all the training we do and follow up with seeing that action and being able to save a life, it means a lot,” Justice said.

Justice says the department has been in contact with the woman and she’s getting stronger every day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

