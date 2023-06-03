J.H. Rose baseball, North Duplin softball finish as state runner-up in their divisions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team and North Duplin softball team were the last two teams from the WITN area of the east standing for spring sports.

The J.H. Rose baseball team fell twice this weekend to West Henderson in the state 3A baseball finals in Burlington. Rose suffered a 6-2 loss on Friday night. They battled with a late run this afternoon but fell in the end 2-1. West Henderson took the best of three series 2-0.

North Duplin softball also fell twice this weekend falling to Union Academy in the state 1A softball finals in Raleigh. They fell Friday night 13-3. The Rebels hung tough on Saturday afternoon but ultimately fell 7-4 in game two. Union Academy takes the series 2-0.

