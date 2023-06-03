Advertise With Us
Greenville Humane Society Animal Event

Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join the the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina at 3520 Tupper Drive in Greenville on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00am to 5:00 pm.

The organization teamed up with Lacey’s Legacy, Pet Food Pantry and Blount’s Country Cooking & Concession and will have animals available for adoption.

Pet Food Pantry will be accepting donations to help continue their mission to help pet owners in need.

Bring the whole family and enjoy delicious food and help animals at the same time.

