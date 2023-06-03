ECU feeling ready to play Pirate baseball heading into NCAA Regional weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball set to face Oklahoma to open their regional tournament this evening. Virginia already beat Army 15 to 1 Friday afternoon. ECU remains focused on the task at hand.

The Pirates had a long two weeks in Florida for the end of the regular season and the conference tournament. They gave the guys a couple days off and got to work for real on Thursday here in Virginia. ECU feels the rest did them good going into the NCAA Tournament. They have never played Oklahoma but the Pirates don’t care who they play from here on out they are ready to play Pirate baseball.

“I feel like we are in a good place teamwise. We are playing good team baseball right now. You could see that last week,” says ECU pitcher Garrett Saylor, “It’s definitely what we work hard for all year. It’s the dream. Obviously we would like to be at home but we are still playing baseball right now. We are looking forward to this weekend and everybody is ready to go.”

“It kind of gets you used to the field I wouldn’t say there’s much nerves,” says ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz, “You are out here with your team doing what you have done all season so I mean we are ready to go.”

“Just us bouncing around moving good. I didn’t think we moved good yesterday (Wednesday). I felt like they needed two days off then it is like you have got to get their bodies moving. Then today (Thursday) I thought we looked like ourselves,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin.”

Hopefully they can play like themselves all weekend. The last time they were here they won the regional upsetting Virginia in 2016. They do say history repeats itself.

In other NCAA regionals NC State won 5-1 against Campbell and Duke beat UNCW 12 to 3.

