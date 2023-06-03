ECU baseball wins big in regional tournament opener against Oklahoma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WITN) - The ECU baseball team opened its NCAA Regional on Friday night with all around solid win against Oklahoma 14-5.

Trey Yesavage went 5.1 innings and only allowed 1 run on four hits. He struck 7, had 2 walks, and left in the sixth inning with a huge lead.

ECU had already built up a solid 10-run lead. In the fifth, Carter Cunningham delivered a two run double to the corner in right. Josh Moylan traded places with him as Cunningham scored to make it 10-0.

In the fourth, Justin Wilcoxen hit a two-run shot scoring Josh Moylan to make it 7-0. Cam Clonch also bunted in Carter Cunningham the fifth Pirate run.

The Pirates got up 4-0 in the third first Joey Berini grounded one the second baseman couldn’t handle scoring Cam Clonch. Then Lane Hoover grounds one the shortstop bobbled and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart comes in for the fourth run.

ECU got on the board first with a bases loaded walk by Jacob Starling in the second. Joey Berini scored to make it 1-0 ECU. Carter Cunningham got robbed of a hit but was able to bring in Alec Makarewicz from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 ECU after two innings.

Oklahoma got a few back in the later in the game. 11-3 Pirates into the bottom of the 7th.

ECU added to the lead in the 7th when Ryley Johnson got on with a hard hit ball ruled an error. Luke Nowak scored to make it 12-3. Then Joey Berini drives an RBI double to score Johnson 13-3 Pirates through 7.

The Pirates get one more for good measure in the 8th on a ball that got away for their 14th run.

Oklahoma got two more in the 9th to close the scoring. ECU allowed some free stolen bases.

ECU will face Virginia Saturday night in the winners bracket final at 6 PM. Oklahoma will play Army in an elimination game at noon.

